Del Monte back in the black with Q3 net profit of US$2.6m

Singapore
LOWER "one-off" expenses for its US subsidiary helped food and beverage group Del Monte Pacific deliver a third-quarter net profit of US$2.6 million, from a net loss of US$38.4 million for the year-ago period, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday morning.
