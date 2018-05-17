You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Deliveroo employees to receive shares totalling £10m

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

EMPLOYEES at British food courier Deliveroo will become shareholders in the company and receive a share of equity totalling nearly £10 million (S$18 million), the firm said, although the programme will not extend to its riders.

Deliveroo riders, who are self-employed, have become a familiar sight on British streets since the company began operating in 2013. It now has more than 15,000 riders in the UK.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu said on Wednesday that he wanted to reward with share options the nearly 2,000 permanent staff at the firm, which is valued at around US$2 billion. "Our phenomenal growth and success has been made possible thanks to the hard work, commitment and passion of the people who make this company what it is, and that deserves recognition, which is why I want all employees to be owners in Deliveroo and to have a real stake in the company's future as we expand and grow," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Deliveroo is embroiled in legal action with some of its British riders who are seeking more rights such as the minimum wage. Tech firms, which cite the flexibility of their operating model, are battling unions and regulators around the world, some of whom say their working practices are exploitative.

British media have reported that Deliveroo, which has subsequently expanded abroad and now operates in 12 countries, is considering a stock market flotation. But a company source said: "Talk of an IPO is speculation. It's not what we are focused on right now." REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Keppel unit selling 5 rigs to Borr Drilling for US$745m

Corporate digest

Will CCT divest Twenty Anson?

Venture, recent IPOs among stock changes in MSCI, FTSE indices

Manulife US Reit to raise US$197.2m from 22-for-100 preferential offering

Pacific Radiance to embark on schemes of arrangement

Editor's Choice

BT_20180517_GBP_3439615.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

BT_20180517_LNG_3439438.jpg
May 17, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Data analytics and e-platforms changing the commodity sector

BT_20180517_KRFAR17_3439553.jpg
May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180517_GBP_3439615.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

BT_20180517_KRFAR17_3439553.jpg
May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

BT_20180517_NEWPARLIA_3439478.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Moderate-growth forecast not cause for worry: PM

BT_20180517_ANWAR2_3439542.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee to meet Mahathir on Saturday

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening