Deliveroo sets up Asia-Pacific performance hub in Singapore

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 6:56 PM
BRITISH food courier Deliveroo has set up a new Asia-Pacific performance hub in Singapore, its regional headquarters, to drive growth in the region. 

The hub has been in operation since May, with close to 20 employees working across performance marketing, recruitment, partnerships and business intelligence, Deliveroo announced on Tuesday.

The company's 20-strong business intelligence unit in Singapore, established last May, will also be parked under the performance hub. 

The Business Times understands Deliveroo will also be moving to a new office in Singapore. The company was not immediately available to respond. 

"Asia-Pacific (APAC) is critical to Deliveroo's continued growth and the launch of the APAC performance hub will further bolster our ambitions to become the definitive food company in the region and beyond," said Siddharth Shanker, general manager of Deliveroo Singapore.

He added: "For Singapore to be selected as the home base for this new unit underlines the attractiveness of the city as a business hub for the region, and we are excited at the prospect of incubating and innovating new products and services that will change the way consumers eat and enjoy their favourite food."

Deliveroo currently operates in four markets in Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan.

On Tuesday, The Straits Times reported some eateries operating out of an independent kitchen in Tampines saying the food delivery giant has refused to list their brands on its platform, putting a dent in their expansion plans.

In response to queries, Deliveroo said that it is in discussions with Smart City Kitchens and "evaluating what is in the best interests of our restaurant partners and customers".

