You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Delong's Indonesian steel project to be delayed to June 2019 from end-2018

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 7:54 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

CHINESE steelmaker Delong Holdings announced on Thursday delays in construction of its mega steel plant at the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park, which will lead to the plant becoming fully operational at end-June 2019.

The company's annual report for 2017 had said it expected the joint venture project, which had an initial investment of US$950 million, to be completed and be operational by late 2018.

Delong said the project faced delays in deliveries by suppliers and a shortage of steel-related skilled labour for the project, which will have an annual production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes.

Delong holds 45 per cent of the joint venture with Shanghai Decent Investment (Group) and that company's subsidiary Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company said these parties are all "working together to help the joint venture company address the above issues".

Delong closed on Thursday at S$6.55, up S$0.010 or 0.15 per cent before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Furniture seller Lorenzo's auditors issue disclaimer of opinion on financials

Shopper360 hires group CEO to drive strategy growth and development

Former OCBC dealer on trial for unauthorised trades which caused losses to bank

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

Stocks to watch: Jumbo Group, Silkroad Nickel, Del Monte, OUE Lippo Healthcare, FSL Trust

Anchor Resources to raise S$1m through private placement of shares at S$0.023 apiece

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

ports.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore acts to prevent unilateral third-party arbitration amid maritime boundary dispute with Malaysia

doc736b62g6c3n1ed0vt8zq_doc732qqazdio1rujw8992.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

labour.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening