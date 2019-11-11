Dennis Tan quits as OCBC's head of consumer financial services, Sunny Quek taking over

DENNIS Tan who oversees OCBC Bank's consumer financial services Singapore is leaving the bank.

Mr Tan had joined OCBC, the second largest banking group in South-east Asia, 10 years ago as head of branch and group premier banking. He was appointed its consumer financial services Singapore in November 2012 and made executive vice-president in April 2013.

A member of OCBC's 24-person group management committee, Mr Tan, who is 50, leaves the bank tomorrow.

Prior to OCBC, he had spent 16 years at Citibank Singapore where he last held the position of managing director, sales and distribution head of its global consumer banking division.

After 10 years with OCBC, Mr Tan has decided to pursue other interests, said Koh Ching Ching, OCBC head, group brand & communications.

Mr Tan is succeeded by Sunny Quek effective Nov 13, 2019, she said.

Mr Quek will report to Ching Wei Hong, OCBC’s chief operating officer, and Bank of Singapore’s chairman. Mr Quek has also been appointed to be a member of the OCBC group management committee, said Ms Koh.

Mr Quek was the sales and distribution head at Citibank Singapore before he joined OCBC in December 2012 as head, branch & premier banking, Singapore. In the past six years, he has been responsible for formulating and executing the sales and distribution strategy for the consumer banking branch network in Singapore, and supporting the premier banking network in the region.

He has made significant contributions to the transformation and growth of the retail banking business and has led the premier banking business to be one of the leaders in the affluent segment space, Ms Koh said.

She added: "Mr Quek takes over the leadership of a strong and proven consumer banking team that was recognised as the world’s best consumer bank by Global Finance. The team will continue to strengthen the wealth management and insurance franchise, as well as to steer OCBC Bank’s digital strategic framework to ensure our customers and employees reap the best from the digital economy."

