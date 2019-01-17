You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Deutsche Bank revives probe into Danske case

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

DEUTSCHE Bank AG chief executive officer Christian Sewing last year launched a further internal investigation into the lender's role as correspondent bank for scandal-ridden Danske Bank's Estonian unit, even though he hasn't seen any evidence of wrongdoing.

The bank had previously probed its role in the case as well as any involvement in a tax evasion scheme referred to in the Panama Papers "long before the cases became public", Mr Sewing said at an event in Berlin on Tuesday.

He said that the bank has revived its investigation but urged the audience not to "prejudge" the bank and its employees, and presume their innocence until proven guilty.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Deutsche Bank has a "strong interest in continuing to clear up" the two cases, Mr Sewing said. But "we have no indications to date for any wrongdoing on our part" in either instance, he said.

Scrutiny of Deutsche Bank's involvement in the two cases intensified in November and December and contributed to a steep decline in its share price as investor concern about potential future legal bills increased. The bank's headquarters in Frankfurt were raided in late November by 170 law enforcement officials looking for information on the Panama Papers and the event had a negative effect on the bank's revenue in the fourth quarter, chief financial officer James von Moltke previously told Bloomberg.

"We have the highest interest in regaining lost trust," Mr Sewing said in his speech on Tuesday.

"And we are thankful to the many clients who have stood by us in the past weeks as well." BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

BT_20190116_LTGVTM6KX_3669358.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Semiconductor veteran Ricky Lee back for S$13.2m IPO

Most Read

1 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
2 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
3 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

Must Read

jtcouncil_060119.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

New diversity council set up to champion more women in Singapore’s boardrooms

jtcouncil_060119.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 16, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

KPMG’s Budget proposal: fintech adoption, cyber resilience and R&D

SL_sg_160119_50.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Government & Economy

More Singapore employers offering flexible work arrangements: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening