Director filings ease as attention turns to earnings

FOR the five trading sessions from April 12 through to 18, the Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.4 per cent.

After recent weeks of the STI outpacing indices in the region, some catch-up saw the Nikkei 225 Index, Hang Seng Index and S&P/ASX 200 Index average a 1.1 per cent gain.

This has brought the STI's 2019 total return through to April 18 to 9.4 per cent.

Share buybacks

sentifi.com Market voices on:

There were 11 primary-listed stocks conducting share buybacks over the four sessions ended April 17.

The consideration totalled S$8.1 million, not far from the S$11.6 million filed for the preceding five sessions.

Buyback consideration was again led by OCBC, with Global Investments, Best World International, Hong Fok Corporation and the Straits Trading Company making up the remainder of the top five by buyback consideration.

The Hour Glass

On April 15, The Hour Glass executive chairman Henry Tay Yun Chwan acquired 9,721,000 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$6,901,910.

This increased Dr Tay's total stake in the company from 65.011 per cent to 66.39 per cent.

Dr Tay has been the executive chairman of the leading specialist luxury watch retailer since October 1987 and has served as an executive director since August 1979.

Hong Lai Huat Group

Between April 15 and 16, Hong Lai Huat Group deputy chairman and CEO, Ong Bee Huat acquired 948,800 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$247,300.

This increased his direct interest in Hong Lai Huat Group from 18.845 per cent to 19.273 per cent.

He is the founder of the group and is responsible for its overall strategic direction and planning as well as business development.

He has gradually increased his direct interest in Hong Lai Huat Group from 15.02 per cent in early May 2018.

Shinvest Holding

On April 15, Shinvest Holding independent director Chau Sik Ting acquired 10,000 shares of the specialist manufacturer for a consideration of S$9,500.

This took Dr Chau's direct interest in the listed company to 0.279 per cent.

Dr Chau serves as the medical adviser to SembCorp Marine and is an accredited specialist in occupational medicine with Singapore's Ministry of Health.

He is a medical practitioner by profession and has been an independent non-executive director of China Dairy Group Ltd, since 2004.

Boustead Projects

On April 12, Boustead Projects deputy chairman Wong Yu Wei and managing director Thomas Chu Kok Hong both vested share awards.

Mr Chu vested 219,747 share awards taking his total interest in Boustead Projects to 0.25 per cent.

Mr Wong vested 112,846 share awards taking his total interest in the listed company to 0.24 per cent.

With more than a decade of experience in property development, Mr Wong is responsible for managing real estate investments, legal matters, development and the execution of strategic alliances and joint ventures, as well as expanding business overseas.

Mr Chu is responsible for day-to-day functions including business development, project management and setting strategic direction.

Mr Chu is also a member of Singapore's Committee on the Future Economy's Sub-Committee on Future City.

To date, Boustead Projects have constructed and developed more than 3 million square metres of industrial real estate regionally in Singapore, China, Malaysia and Vietnam.

EnGro Corporation

On April 11, EnGro Corporation chairman and CEO Tan Cheng Gay acquired 27,100 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$23,035.

This saw the chairman's total stake in EnGro Corporation increase from 14.45 per cent to 14.47 per cent.

Mr Tan is a stalwart of the company, having been with EnGro Corporation since its inception.

He was appointed as director in 1973 and has since served as the executive director to steer the strategic direction and vision of the leading provider of building materials.

Boldtek

Between April 11 and 15, Yi Investment Pte Ltd acquired 509,000 shares of Boldtek for a consideration of S$55,409.

Yi Investment shareholders are Boldtek executive director and CEO Phua Lam Soon (50 per cent) and Boldtek executive director Ong Siew Eng (50 per cent).

Mr Phua and his spouse Ms Ong are co-founders of Boldtek.

Mr Phua is in charge of setting out strategic plans, steering business development and the overall management and day-to-day operations for the group, and he possesses more than 30 years of experience in Singapore's building construction industry.

Ms Ong oversees the group's human resource management and administrative functions.

Mr Phua's total interest in Boldtek is 64.296 per cent and Ms Ong's total interest in Boldtek is 64.297 per cent.

Uni-Asia Group

On April 18, Uni-Asia Group chairman and CEO Minichio Tanamoto acquired 10,000 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$11,800.

Mr Tanamoto is one of the founders who established the company in 1997.

He has over 36 years of experience in the financial sector based in Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore and maintains a 2.2 per cent stake in Uni-Asia Group.

On April 16, Uni-Asia Group executive director, Kenji Fukuyado acquired 5,000 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$6,000.

This took Mr Fukuyado's stake in the stock from 0.85 per cent to 0.86 per cent.

Mr Fukuyado was appointed an executive director of the company on March 1, 2018.

He has over 30 years of experience in the finance industry, including structured finance such as tax lease, asset finance,loan syndication, corporate finance and asset management.

Uni-Asia Group is an alternative investment company and its targets are mainly cargo ships and properties.

Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group

On April 11, Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group executive director Andrew Lim Kok-Kin acquired 8,000 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$6,080.

This took Mr Lim's direct interest in the group to 0.44 per cent and followed his acquisition of 30,000 shares on April 5.

Mr Lim has over 18 years of working experience in the investment industry.

These include serving as director at Azure Capital Pte Ltd, chief investment officer at S.E.A. Asset Management Pte Ltd,senior fund manager at Pheim Asset Management (Asia) Pte Ltd and senior portfolio manager at MMG Investments (Dubai, UAE).

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings

Between April 12 and 17, UOB-Kay Hian Holdings (UOBKH) chairman and managing director Wee Ee Chao increased his total stake in UOBKH, which is now at 28.28 per cent.

Mr Wee acquired 18,500 UOBKH shares for a consideration of S$23,082.

The UOBKH chairman has gradually increased his total stake in UOBKH from 26.51 per cent at the end of 2017.

GS Holdings

Following the recent placement of GS Holdings shares to Marvel Earn Ltd and Chong Paw Long, the total interest of GS Holdings chairman Pang Pok in the listed company was reduced from 72.69 per cent to 64.85 per cent.

Mr Pang is responsible for the group's overall management, including overseeing its operations, setting directions for new growth areas and developing business strategies.

As noted in the FY18 Annual Report, the majority of placement proceeds have been allocated to the acquisition of companies and/or assets in the food and beverage business.

Mr Pang also highlighted that the proposed acquisition of Hao Kou Wei Pte Ltd and the entry into a joint venture agreement with Ms Zhang Liyin were approved by shareholders in an EGM held on Feb 26.