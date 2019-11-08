You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DLF buyout offer closes with 64% shares acquired

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 7:45 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

THE buyout offer for Catalist-listed DLF Holdings closed on Friday at 5.30pm, with valid acceptances amounting to 6.98 per cent of total issued shares received by the close.

This brings the total number of shares acquired by offeror QRC Pte Ltd to approximately 64.13 per cent.

QRC's mandatory takeover offer for the mechanical and electrical engineering services firm was triggered when it entered into an agreement to acquire a 57.16 per cent stake in the company for S$0.0809 per share. It then offered S$0.081 for each share that it did not already own.

The offeror has indicated that it intends to carry on DLF's existing business and maintain its listing status.

QRC was locally incorporated in 2018. The entity's directors include its owner and individuals Mishima Yusaku and Zhang Congxi.

DLF shares closed unchanged at S$0.185 on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Yeo Hiap Seng Q3 net profit jumps to S$2.76m on absence of fair-value loss

AsiaPhos Chinese subsidiary's ex-staff withdraw severance pay claims: board

Venture Corp Q3 net profit rises 5.5%

Metro Holdings buys 20% of Australian property portfolio for A$95.8m

Hiap Hoe Q3 net profit falls 82%

CapitaLand sells HK serviced residence for HK$581.8m

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 07:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Yeo Hiap Seng Q3 net profit jumps to S$2.76m on absence of fair-value loss

MAINBOARD-LISTED drinks maker Yeo Hiap Seng saw a surge in third-quarter earnings on the back of narrower losses at...

Nov 8, 2019 07:19 PM
Companies & Markets

AsiaPhos Chinese subsidiary's ex-staff withdraw severance pay claims: board

CATALIST-LISTED Chinese phosphate miner AsiaPhos, which earlier this year saw a wholly owned subsidiary slapped by...

Nov 8, 2019 07:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Venture Corp Q3 net profit rises 5.5%

NET profit for Venture Corp rose 5.5 per cent to S$85.2 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, the electronics...

Nov 8, 2019 07:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Metro Holdings buys 20% of Australian property portfolio for A$95.8m

MAINBOARD-LISTED department store operator Metro Holdings, which also invests in real estate, has re-entered...

Nov 8, 2019 06:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Hiap Hoe Q3 net profit falls 82%

LOWER sales of development properties and higher expenses resulted in an 82 per cent dive in net profit for Hiap Hoe...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly