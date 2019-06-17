You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Dollar gains on solid retail sales, ahead of Fed policy meeting

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE dollar index climbed to its highest in almost two weeks on Friday after encouraging retail sales data for May released ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week eased fears that the US economy is slowing sharply.

The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.5 per cent last month, just below economists' expectations of a 0.6 per cent gain. Data for April was revised up to show retail sales gaining 0.3 per cent, instead of dropping 0.2 per cent as previously reported. The dollar index against a basket of currencies was last 97.35, up 0.53 per cent on the day and the highest since June 3.

The Fed is not widely expected to lower rates when it meets on June 18-19, though investors will watch for new signals that a cut by the US central bank may come in July.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 23 per cent chance of a cut in June, and an 87 per cent likelihood of at least one cut in July, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The dollar has recovered in the last week from a weak start to June, as investors consider whether expectations for US interest rate cuts have gotten too far-fetched relative to the data.

With international economic growth slowing, investors are nervous that US President Donald Trump will impose tariffs on Japan and Europe, which could result in more dovish central banks globally and give the dollar a relative advantage.

The US economy is also seen as better placed to handle trade tensions than other countries.

The dollar "has benefited to date from negative globalisation news as the domestic side of the US economy has looked sufficiently robust to deal with trade-related headwinds", Morgan Stanley analysts said in a report on Friday. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Stocks rise ahead of Fed updates, G-20 outcome

Circles.Life has a game plan for growth

Moving from optical discs to accommodation

Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor which will report to SGX RegCo

SPH in pilot to use blockchain to ease life insurance claims

Saudi crude exporter Aramco to IPO as soon as next year

Editor's Choice

Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

BT_20190617_ABTOP17_3810549.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life has a game plan for growth

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, FLT, AusGroup, A-Smart Holdings
2 Frasers Property, ESR acquire 4.7 ha Australia site; secures Nissan as anchor tenant
3 Huawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after US ban
4 Trudeau going to Washington to seek support in China row
5 71 Robinson Road quietly put on the market

Must Read

Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

Jun 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deploying blockchain in durian trade is bearing fruit

Jun 17, 2019
ASEAN Business

E-opportunities in Indonesia's Industry 4.0

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening