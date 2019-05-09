You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Dollar slips as trade tensions raise rate cut expectations

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE dollar weakened across the board on Wednesday as growing concerns about the escalating trade dispute between China and the United States prompted investors to raise their expectations of a US rate cut later in the year.

Unlike previous episodes of trade tensions when the dollar benefited from an increase in trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies, US President Donald Trump's latest threat to raise tariffs on Chinese imports have prompted market strategists to focus on the corrosive impact on Washington.

"US policymakers have made it clear that the next step for the central bank will be based on incoming economic data and markets are expecting a rate cut will materialise sooner than later if trade tensions escalate further," said Ricardo Evangelista, a senior analyst at ActivTrades in London. Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar weakened 0.1 per cent to 97.50. Market expectations for a rate hike stand at about 80 per cent before the end of the year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Data earlier showed China's trade surplus with the US, a major irritant for Washington, expanded to US$21.01 billion in April from a month ago, a factor that might provoke a hardening stance from US officials. Focus is on trade talks on Thursday and Friday in Washington, where Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will try to salvage a deal that would avoid a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to take effect on Friday. The Chinese yuan in the offshore market edged 0.1 per cent lower to 6.8037 and within striking distance of a four-month low hit on Monday.

The prospects of an escalation rather than a resolution of the spat between the US and China has seen the yen gain in recent days, with the currency up 0.2 per cent against the dollar at 110.07 yen, taking its gains to more than one per cent so far this month.

The New Zealand dollar was a notable loser overnight after the central bank cut benchmark cash rates to 1.5 per cent from 1.75 per cent. The kiwi was last off 0.1 per cent, recovering somewhat after falling to US$0.6525 in the immediate aftermath of the rate cut, its lowest since last November.

Elsewhere, the euro was up 0.1 per cent at US$1.1213, but holding within recent ranges as currency traders were still undecided on the inflationary outlook for the eurozone economy and the latest developments on the trade war front. "The European Central Bank is likely to keep a close eye on the renewed escalation of the trade war as the real economic consequences could be considerable, affecting its monetary policy," Commerzbank strategists said.

The pound fell for a third day, edging down half a per cent to US$1.3052 on signs that talks between Britain's government and the main opposition Labour Party to break the Brexit deadlock may soon collapse. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Perps as equity: Hyflux saga shows rethink needed

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

5G is coming soon - but not so soon

Ayondo goes ahead with controversial move to sell UK unit

Halcyon Agri posts Q1 loss of US$5.7m on higher financing cost, lower sales volumes

Haw Par Q1 net profit rises 14% to S$22m

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
3 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)

Must Read

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_hyflux_090519_2.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perps as equity: Hyflux saga shows rethink needed

BT_20190509_VMCHINA9_3776538.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

China's trade surplus narrows sharply in April as exports dip

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening