You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Dollar slips for a fifth day as Nafta concerns ease

Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE US dollar edged lower for a fifth consecutive day on Thursday as easing concerns over trade conflicts fuelled appetite for riskier currencies, though thin month-end markets checked losses.

Against its main rivals, it held at a one-month low of 94.52 as some investors bet a likely trade deal between the United States and Canada would reduce the pool of money that has flocked to the dollar in recent days on concerns that any escalation in trade conflict would be beneficial to the currency.

The United States and Canada expressed optimism on Wednesday that they could reach a new Nafta deal by Friday, though Ottawa said a number of tricky issues remained.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Despite volatile overnight markets in Asia, risk appetite in currencies is broadly on the mend as trade war concerns seem to be receding, which should pressure the dollar lower," said Manuel Oliveri, an FX strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

Sterling led currency gainers on hopes that Britain and the European Union will agree on future trade ties before Brexit takes effect.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday it was prepared to offer Britain an unprecedentedly close relationship, but that the bloc must prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

Exaggerated in part by the unwinding of recently built short positions, the pound has recaptured US$1.30 for the first time since Aug 6 and euro/sterling has fallen 1.3 per cent in the last two sessions to below 90 pence and is on track for its biggest two-day rise of 2018.

The euro remained firm against the dollar near the US$1.17 levels as investors bet a rise in risk appetite would boost the single currency though easing inflation data in Germany and Spain checked gains.

New Zealand's dollar fell as much as 1 per cent to US$0.6645 after business confidence sunk to a decade low in August.

The offshore Chinese yuan dipped 0.3 per cent to 6.8430 per dollar, extending its losses into a third session. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
3 Withdrawing CPF: Half put funds in savings accounts
4 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
5 DBS says employee who posted image of ripped Singapore flag on Facebook 'no longer with bank'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Make full use of global trade system, with regional deals as ‘building blocks’ for broader pacts: Heng Swee Keat

skyline.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore to train 2,000 executives, workers in developing basic AI, data applications

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Joint Singapore-Malaysia decisions on HSR and RTS link to be announced soon: Khaw Boon Wan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening