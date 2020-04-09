You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Dyna-Mac's independent auditor flags cash flow, going concern issues

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 9:46 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

DYNA-MAC Holdings' independent auditor has raised doubts on the group's ability to generate sufficient operating cash flows and continue as a going concern.

The highlighted material uncertainty is over the timing of cash flows from the billing milestones and award of new contracts, according to Ernst & Young. The auditor had included an emphasis of matter in its independent auditor's report on Dyna-Mac's financials.

Ernst & Young's opinion, however, remains unqualified, the offshore oil and gas contractor said on Wednesday in a regulatory filing.

Dyna-Mac had incurred a net loss of S$24 million for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2019, compared with net profit of S$1.5 million a year ago.

Its management and directors believe the group will be able to continue as a going concern due to factors such as new orders secured, potential new orders and available credit facilities.

SEE ALSO

Bank of Japan's Kuroda warns corporate funding strains worsening

New orders secured and potential new orders are expected to generate adequate cash flows for the group to repay its debt obligations in the next 12 months, the group said. 

Dyna-Mac's order book stands at S$67.1 million, compared with S$7 million a year ago. The group had also obtained several fabrication contracts worth S$18 million after the Dec 31, 2019 year-end. Completion and deliveries also extend into Q2 2021.

The group is also anticipating additional contracts in the year ahead despite the challenging market environment.

The group has banking facilities for short-term trade loans and advances totalling S$27.5 million, as at Dec 31, 2019. Its bank borrowing of around S$13.3 million relates to amounts drawn under these facilities.

Moreover, it has received in-principle approval from a bank to restructure its banking facilities by pledging its main yards to the bank for additional facilities of S$30 million comprising short-term trade credit facilities and advances.

Other events which occurred after the reporting period include the group receiving, from a third party, an offer to purchase its investment properties at 37 and 39 Tech Park Crescent for S$9.5 million.

The group had also on March 5, 2020, incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Jiangsu, China, called Dyna-Mac Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co.

The Covid-19 situation was also considered a factor in the group analysing its validity in preparing its financial statements on a going concern basis. Dyna-Mac said it has not seen a significant impact on its business to date.

However, the measures implemented by various governments in dealing with the global pandemic have interfered with the general level of activities within the community, economy and the group's operations.

The scale and duration of these developments remain uncertain as at the date of the auditor's report, it added. 

Dyna-Mac shares ended at 8.4 Singapore cents on Wednesday, up 0.1 cent or 1.2 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 09:43 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares advance at Thursday's open; STI up 1.3%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, amid optimism that novel...

Apr 9, 2020 09:43 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's Kuroda warns corporate funding strains worsening

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday warned that uncertainty over the country's economic...

Apr 9, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.32...

Apr 9, 2020 09:20 AM
Government & Economy

Nearly 2,000 US coronavirus deaths for second day in a row: Johns Hopkins tally

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded nearly 2,000 novel coronavirus deaths for a second day in a row, according...

Apr 9, 2020 09:15 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Korea keeps rates unchanged, awaits effects of last easing

[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank kept the policy interest rate unchanged at record lows on Thursday, as expected,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.