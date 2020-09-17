You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust issues demand to some master lessees to pay rent or vacate

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 8:06 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

EAGLE Hospitality Trust (EHT) has served "pay/perform or quit" statutory notices to its master lessees in US states which have those requirements.

It means each master lessee is being made to pay the outstanding rent and/or perform the defaulted non-rent obligations within a deadline of between three and 15 days, according to the applicable state law.

Otherwise, it will have to "peacefully vacate" and surrender the property, according to EHT's bourse filing on Wednesday night.

Since early this year, some master lessees have not paid rent to EHT under the master lease agreements (MLAs) for certain EHT properties. It resulted in an event of default for a US$341 million loan that EHT had taken out, which subsequently forced the trust to delay a distribution to its stapled security holders.

EHT's sponsor, Urban Commons (UC), later in August alleged that EHT units were in breach of master lease agreements in which UC entities are master lessees.

SEE ALSO

Keppel Reit acquires Sydney commercial property for A$306m

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The allegations include EHT's failure to pay over US$15.3 million in relation to certain contracts, obligations and assets; they also charged that EHT had failed to maintain hotels, to refund rents for a hotel that sustained hurricane damage, and had used security deposits wrongfully.

EHT on Aug 27 rejected those allegations in a letter, calling them baseless.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 08:00 AM
Garage

Lightspeed swoops in on bright spots in S-E Asian startups

DESPITE the gloomy skies, US-headquartered Lightspeed Venture Partners is bullish on South-east Asian startups that...

Sep 17, 2020 07:44 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand economy shrinks record 12%, enters recession

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's economy posted a record fall in the June quarter, according to official data Wednesday...

Sep 17, 2020 07:42 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of England gears up for next stimulus push

[LONDON] The Bank of England is expected to signal on Thursday that it is getting ready to pump yet more stimulus...

Sep 17, 2020 07:37 AM
Government & Economy

Fires continue to rage in US as smoke reaches Europe

[LOS ANGELES] Devastating wildfires that have ravaged the US West Coast continued to rage on Wednesday as smoke from...

Sep 17, 2020 07:28 AM
Technology

Amazon cranks up its music service with podcasts

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon on Wednesday added podcasts to its streaming music service, tapping into a trend and taking...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing by mid-October

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.