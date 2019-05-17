You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust prices IPO at US$0.78, below indications

Issuer projects annualised yield of 8.2% for forecast period from May 1, 2019 to Dec 31, 2019
Fri, May 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

Singapore

EAGLE Hospitality Trust (EHT) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at US$0.78 per stapled security, below the indicated range of US$0.80 to US$0.81.

A total of 580.6 million stapled securities are being offered, comprising an international placement of 535.7

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

TWG shareholder Wellness Group to be wound up

Temasek's Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Hyflux saga: Judicial management not the panacea for company's restructuring

Alliance is done with capital raising for now

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
4 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

BT_20190517_MANOJ_3784669.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

TWG shareholder Wellness Group to be wound up

lwx_citi_170519_5.jpg
May 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in Asia and other markets by Q1 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening