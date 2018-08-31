EDBI's Chu Swee Yeok appointed non-executive director at SingPost

THE chief executive officer and president of EDBI, Chu Swee Yeok, has been appointed a non-executive director at Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) with effect from Sept 1, the postal service company announced on Friday after the market had closed.

EDBI is the investment arm of Singapore's Economic Development Board.

Ms Chu will be appointed to both SingPost's audit, and its board risk and technology committees.

SingPost's counter closed up 0.88 per cent to S$1.15 on Friday.