Elite Partners Capital appoints Ho Lee Group's scion as executive chairman

SINGAPORE-BASED private equity firm Elite Partners Capital announced on Tuesday that Micheal Tan Hai Peng, executive director of property and construction group Ho Lee Group, has been appointed executive chairman.

Ho Lee is also part sponsor of Elite's £120-million (S$212 million) UK Commercial Fund that last November acquired commercial properties across the UK worth almost £300 million.

According to a statement from Elite, Mr Tan holds various senior appointments and has wide corporate experience. He served as Singapore-listed LH Group's executive chairman for seven years until February 2017 and was responsible for its business development.

He was also non-executive director of Viva Industrial Trust Management, the manager of SGX-listed Viva Industrial Trust - the Reit has since merged with ESR Reit - during which he worked with Elite's chief executive and managing director Victor Song.

Describing Elite as one of Singapore's emerging private equity firms, Mr Tan said the PE firm will continue to invest in yield-accretive assets through strategic partnerships and opportunities to grow value for investors.

"Under his leadership, Elite will enter our next stage of growth," said Mr Song.