EMERGING ENTERPRISE 2020

Achieving breakthroughs in cancer treatment

ImmunoScape is putting resources into the research of immunotherapy - a type of treatment that uses the body's immune system to fend off cancer.
Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201124_CTIMMUNOSCAPE_4338553.jpg
From left: chief financial officer, Romi Chandiramani; director of scientific affairs Michael Fehlings; chief operating officer Alessandra Nardin and chief executive officer Ng Choon Peng.
PHOTO: IMMUNOSCAPE

CANCER treatment has made great strides over the years, with conventional ways like chemotherapy gradually making way for progressive ones that hold promise of greater effectiveness.

At the forefront of this is local biotechnology firm ImmunoScape, which pours resources into the research...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for