You are here

Home > Companies & Markets > Emerging Enterprise 2020

Driving the world via data analytics, AI

Azendian leverages machine learning to deliver solutions that improve the performance of educational institutions, buildings and estates.
Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

BT_20201126_RWEE_4342346.jpg
Mr Lee has seen a gap in the market for data analytics or AI product solutions that can help solve business problems faced in different sectors, yet do not require the relevant expertise in data science to implement them.
PHOTO: AZENDIAN

HAVING a system predict whether a first-year student will, at the end of his time in school, graduate at the top of his class or in the lower percentile may seem eerily prescient, but that is precisely what Azendian Solutions is trying to do.

The five-year-old data analytics company,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 06:50 AM
Technology

US extends TikTok sale deadline to Dec 4

[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury on Wednesday said it had extended by seven days the November 27 deadline given to the...

Nov 26, 2020 06:46 AM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon to cut up to 300 jobs in Canada

[BENGALURU] US oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday it plans to reduce up to 300 positions in Canada as part...

Nov 26, 2020 06:43 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rallies past eight-month high on US crude inventory draw, vaccine hopes

[NEW YORK] Oil prices climbed nearly 2 per cent to their highest in more than eight months on Wednesday, as data...

Nov 26, 2020 06:41 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares end four-day winning streak as vaccine rally cools

[BENGALURU] European shares ended lower on Wednesday as traders booked profits following sharp gains earlier this...

Nov 26, 2020 06:38 AM
Stocks

US: Dow retreats from 30,000-point record, Nasdaq at new high

[NEW YORK] One day after crossing the 30,000-point mark for the first time ever, the Dow retreated at the close of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for