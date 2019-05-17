EMS Energy executes deal to inject shipyard business

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CATALIST-LISTED offshore and marine engineering company EMS Energy on Thursday said it has executed a definitive sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 52.76 per cent stake in Vietnamese shipyard, Nosco Shipyard Joint Stock Company.
With this deal, the firm intends to
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg