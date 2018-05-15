You are here

EMS Energy seeks 2-month extension for Q1 results release

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 11:26 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

CATALIST-listed EMS Energy announced that the company has applied to the Singapore Exchange for a two-month extension till July 15, 2018 to announce its results for fiscal first-quarter 2018.

The company said it has been experiencing turnover of senior financial staff after the sudden departure of its chief financial officer due to family reasons, leaving only two members in the finance team.

Additionally, the company has had to concurrently channel its "limited resources" in the finance team to prepare its 2017 annual report in time for its June 30 annual general meeting.

"The company will make further announcements to update its shareholders on the status of the application for the extension in due course," EMS Energy said.

