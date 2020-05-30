Endofotonics raises S$12m in Series B funding, led by Singapore Medical Group

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CANCER diagnostic company Endofotonics on Friday said it has raised S$12 million in a Series B round led by executives from locally listed healthcare company Singapore Medical Group.
The additional funding will be used to drive commercialisation of its early gastric...
