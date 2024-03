Mielke sees Malaysian palm oil price at RM3,800 to RM4,300 in next three months

MALAYSIAN palm oil price is seen trading in the range of RM3,800 to RM4,300 in the next three months as supplies tighten, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke said on Wednesday (Mar 6).

Malaysia’s palm oil benchmark contract was trading at RM4,042 (S$1,147) at 0409 GMT, up 1.4 per cent from a day earlier.

“Palm oil prices have made their lows. It will appreciate and stay well above average in 2024 and 2025 mainly due to insufficient palm oil supplies,” Mielke, executive director of Hamburg-based forecaster Oil World, told an industry conference.

Annual growth of palm oil production in 2023/24 is expected to be the smallest in four years at around 0.2 million tonnes to 0.3 million tonnes, Mielke said, as the output from the two biggest producers Indonesia and Malaysia are seen stagnating this year.

Output from Central America and Africa is seen moderately higher.

The current premium of palm oil over sunflower oil and soy oil prices however is expected to disappear in the next several weeks, Mielke said, as their prices are also seen rising. REUTERS

