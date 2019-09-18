You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Envictus to sell loss-making Texas Chicken operations in Indonesia

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 8:41 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

ENVICTUS International Holdings is set to cease its loss-making Texas Chicken operations in Indonesia, with the sale of the master franchise agreement and its six stores for RM9.25 million (S$3 million).

In a bourse filing on Wednesday, Envictus said that its wholly-owned Indonesian subsidiary, Quick Service Restaurant, has entered a sale-and-purchase agreement to sell its Indonesian Texas Chicken operations to the firm Quick Serve Indonesia, a franchisee of Texas Chicken for Surabaya.

The assets have a net book value of RM10.7 million (S$3.5 million) as at end-June. This implies a loss on disposal of RM1.45 million for Envictus.  

Four of the stores are in Jakarta, while the other two are in West Java. They range from between 196 sq m and 280 sq m in size. The Texas Chicken operations in Indonesia have accumulated losses of about IDR15.3 billion since kicking off in September 2018. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Envictus wants to instead focus on its Texas Chicken operations in Malaysia, which are starting to show earnings, the company said in the filing. 

"The proposed disposal represents a good opportunity for the group to dispose of the assets of a loss-making business and obtain some consideration for it. If the sale assets are not sold to a third party, the group will have to write off the assets in its books when it ceases its Texas Chicken operations in Indonesia," it added. 

The purchaser is not related to any of Envictus' directors or controlling shareholders, according to the filing. Ownership of the operations is expected to be transferred on March 31 next year. Envictus plans to use net proceeds from the disposal for general working capital. 

Shares of Envictus, which is on the bourse's watch-list, closed at 13.1 Singapore cents on Wednesday, up 0.1 cent.

Companies & Markets

Libra Group receives letters of demand, applies for court protection

FLT to be included in GPR 250 Index Series from Sept 23

SIIC Environment secures concessions for China water tariff hikes

Rich Capital JV receives default notice from Batam project contractor

Hot stock: Mapletree Industrial Trust jumps 4.3% after S$400m placement

New app by UOB, SoReal helps SMEs buy commercial properties faster

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Real Estate

HK turmoil: SGX-listed hospitality, retail, F&B firms to feel bigger impact

nz_celinetang_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Securities watchdog looking into billionaire couple's purchase of Chip Eng Seng shares

nz_peklianguan_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director in CPIB probe

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Sep 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore's asset management industry grew at slower 5.4% pace to S$3.4 trillion last year: MAS

doc775og1s8wrauj7r7cu0_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_elderly_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia least prepared against ageing, automation threats as Singapore leads in region: study

Image 2.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS aims to double Thai wealth business by 2023

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly