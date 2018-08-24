You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro falls as US dollar snaps losing streak

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE US dollar snapped a five-day losing streak and the euro fell on Thursday, with the greenback boosted by political uncertainty, a new round of trade tariffs and the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes that signalled a September rate rise.

While the minutes were largely as expected and initially taken as dovish by the market, analysts said that US dollar bulls had been looking for an excuse to pile back into the greenback after it had lost more than 2 per cent from almost 14-month highs during its longest losing streak of the year.

The United States and China escalated their months-long trade war, implementing punitive 25 per cent tariffs on US$16 billion worth of each other's goods, rattling investors who have sought safety in the US dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The greenback also found support after the Fed's minutes showed that officials discussed raising rates soon.

"I think the market has been waiting for the moment to get back in (to the US dollar)," said Neil Mellor, a strategist at BNY Mellon.

The US dollar index gained 0.3 per cent to 95.415, moving off a near-three-week low of 94.934 reached overnight.

The euro was down about 0.3 per cent at US$1.1559, easing from a two-week high of US$1.1623.

The single currency was little moved by a widely followed survey showing that the growth of eurozone businesses picked up a touch this month, although not as much as predicted.

"I'm still not fully convinced we have a sustained dollar rally here, especially after Mr Trump's comments," Mr Mellor said, referring to US President Donald Trump's criticism of the Fed's rate hikes in an interview this week with Reuters.

The Australian dollar dropped 0.8 per cent to as low as $0.7283 as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull clung to power after several of his senior ministers called for a second leadership vote.

The yen fell 0.3 per cent to 110.91 on safe-haven demand for the US dollar.

The Fed's minutes showed that officials had examined how global trade disputes could affect businesses and households, suggesting that the market's perceived path for monetary tightening could have to change if the trade conflict upsets the US economy.

Talks between US and China officials in Washington over trade will continue on Thursday, although most analysts do not expect much headway to be made. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
3 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
4 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

retail.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation steady at 0.6% in July; core inflation highest in four years

retail.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab taps SP Group to power up new electric vehicle fleet

Aug 23, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore investors spend US$4.6b on cross-border real estate: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening