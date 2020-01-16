You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ex-Malaysian beauty queen, husband to pay RM3.5m to Q&M in settlement

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 9:31 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

A FORMER Mrs Malaysia Universe and her husband have agreed to pay Q&M Dental Group RM3.5 million (S$1.2 million) as part of a settlement with the Mainboard-listed company, which sued them for alleged breach of agreements. 

Q&M had filed a lawsuit against Zoe Chong Lee Lee and her husband, Matthew Hong An Liang, who used to run Q&M dental clinics in Johor, Malaysia, back in 2017. 

The company had then alleged that the duo deposited or transferred company funds into their personal accounts, and also had set up a competing outfit behind Q&M Johor clinics, using the company's resources without permission.

In its bourse filing on Thursday, Q&M said that it had reached a full settlement of all the claims on Sept 10, via consent judgment issued by the Johor Bahru High Court. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Besides paying the settlement sum, Dr Hong and Mdm Chong have agreed to publish in print an open apology, albeit without admission of liability, to the company in one Malaysian newspaper and in one Singapore newspaper. The couple has since done so in Malaysia's Nanyang Siang Pau and The Straits Times in Singapore on Jan 15. 

SEE ALSO

Shanghai Turbo unit awarded compensation in suit against ex-director

Dr Hong will also resign as a director of two Johor Q&M entities, Q&M Dental Surgery (Molek) and Q&M Dental Surgery (Austin). He and his wife will also transfer their joint 30 per cent stake in Q&M Johor to the parent company for a nominal sum of RM2. 

All parties in the lawsuit have agreed to settle all outstanding claims and counterclaims in the main suit and withdraw appeals, reports and complaints filed against each other, except for three related appeals, of which two have been judged. 

Q&M shares closed flat at S$0.48 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

BreadTalk expects FY2019 net loss on HK unrest, F&B weakness

GuocoLand Q2 earnings up almost threefold on Martin Modern sales

Competition watchdog seeks public feedback on ARA, Logos deal

IPC Corp issues profit warning for FY2019 results

Pan Ocean to invest 157.4b won in 4 medium-range tankers

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Frasers Commercial Trust, SPH, China Everbright, China Haida

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 09:30 PM
Life & Culture

South Korea to decide on first transgender soldier amid debate

[SEOUL] South Korea's military said on Thursday it will hold a meeting to discuss whether it will discharge the...

Jan 16, 2020 09:10 PM
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk expects FY2019 net loss on HK unrest, F&B weakness

MAINBOARD-LISTED BreadTalk Group expects a net loss for FY2019 ended December, due to weakness in its bakery and...

Jan 16, 2020 09:04 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia bets on diplomacy, not retaliation, to tackle India palm curbs

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia does not want to escalate a palm oil spat with India by talking of any retaliation for now,...

Jan 16, 2020 08:04 PM
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q2 earnings up almost threefold on Martin Modern sales

PROPERTY developer GuocoLand saw earnings rise almost threefold to S$32.4 million for Q2 ended December. This was...

Jan 16, 2020 07:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Competition watchdog seeks public feedback on ARA, Logos deal

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has launched a public consultation on a strategic deal...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly