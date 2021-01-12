You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ex-Sembcorp CEO Tang Kin Fei joins Manhattan Resources as chairman

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 7:22 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

FORMER Sembcorp Industries chief executive Tang Kin Fei is the new chairman of coal-mining group Manhattan Resources, in a board shake-up announced on Tuesday.

The previous chairman of Manhattan, Liow Keng Teck, died at 77 in 2018.

Mr Tang, 70, was appointed as a non-executive and non-independent board member, and will sit on both the nominating and remuneration committees. He is the father-in-law of the sister of the spouse of Manhattan managing director, chief executive and controlling shareholder Low Yi Ngo, the board disclosed.

The Sembcorp president and chief executive from 2005 to 2017, Mr Tang is now chairman at other companies: mainboard-listed SIA Engineering Co, and Singapore LNG Corp, a liquefied natural gas terminal operator set up by the Energy Market Authority.

Meanwhile, Sembcorp independent director Ajaib Hari Dass, 72, was appointed Manhattan's lead independent director; Henry Wong, 51, the director of programmes at the National Research Foundation, joined as an independent director.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Oliver Khaw, who had been a non-independent director since 2013, resigned on Tuesday, a development which the company said was for board renewal.

There were no unresolved differences of opinion on material matters, or other information that should be brought to shareholders' attention, the board added.

Mr Khaw, 46, had sat on the audit and remuneration committees. With his departure, controlling shareholder and non-independent director Elaine Low, 34, has joined the audit committee. She is Mr Low's sister.

Mr Low, who also goes by David, said in a statement that the nominating committee "has taken notable efforts ... to rejuvenate the board". He added that the latest appointments "will undoubtedly bring increased strategic focus to the company and pave the way for Manhattan's future growth and transformation".

Shares of the watch-listed Manhattan shed 0.2 Singapore cent, or 2.99 per cent, to 6.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday, before the announcements.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Sunpower Group to buy boilers in industrial steam supply deal in China

Broker's take: KGI, DBS raise TPs for Sunpower on M&S divestment

Ascott cracks record unit growth despite Covid-19

Covid-19, digitalisation challenged Singapore listcos' audit committees in 2020: Review

Olam International prices S$250m perps at 5.375%

SGX RegCo announces enhanced rules on auditors, valuers

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 07:10 PM
Transport

Indonesia retrieves 'black box' from crashed Sriwijaya Air plane

[JAKARTA] Indonesian authorities have retrieved one of the black boxes from a Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into...

Jan 12, 2021 06:51 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

SINGAPORE may not be too greatly affected by Malaysia's state of emergency and its reintroduced Movement Control...

Jan 12, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 12, 2021 06:11 PM
Transport

England brings in pre-departure testing for travellers from Jan 15

[LONDON] Travellers to England from abroad will from 0400 GMT on Jan. 15 be required to show proof that they have...

Jan 12, 2021 06:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunpower Group to buy boilers in industrial steam supply deal in China

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sunpower Group is buying four sets of boilers for 100 million yuan (S$20.5 million) from a Chinese...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply higher

Broker's take: KGI, DBS raise TPs for Sunpower on M&S divestment

Malaysia's Pharmaniaga signs Covid vaccine agreement with China's Sinovac

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for