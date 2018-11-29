You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Exotix Capital initiates coverage on Wilmar with 'sell' call

It cites the stock's faltering returns and poor earnings growth amid supply glut
Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

BT_20181129_LLWILMAR29_3629961.jpg
Wilmar faces inventory writedowns as palm oil prices have fallen within a 6-month period by a scale not seen since 2008.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

EXOTIX Capital has initiated coverage on agribusiness group Wilmar International with a "sell" call, saying the stock is currently trading at an "unwarranted" 36 per cent premium to the sector average "in light of its faltering returns and poor earnings growth".

Head of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

EY's audits on Noble unit under review

Hospitality counters OUEHT, CDLHT to ride recovery wave in 2019

Ghosn's deferred pay 'ballooned after shift in rules'

Ascendas Hospitality Trust to buy Ibis Ambassador Seoul for 77.5 billion won

GRP unit no longer assured of winning project in China

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
2 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

compact.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore needs new social compact to help 'the slow keep pace with the fast': Chan Chun Sing

compact.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc72yngk3mvgkehacags5_doc71vlnio24qatxakg2mx.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Transport

Go-Jek said to enter Singapore this week in challenge to Grab

Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's top jobs in demand for 2019 to be analytics, data-driven: Robert Walters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening