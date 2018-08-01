You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ezion announces changes in senior management

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 6:24 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

OFFSHORE and marine company Ezion Holdings on Thursday announced changes in senior management “to sharpen focus on business priorities and operational efficiency of the group”.

These include appointing Goon Fook Wye Paul as the company’s chief group business officer  to be responsible for the group’s execution of strategic and commercial plans, working with all functional units in ensuring business priorities and commercial obligations are met. He will relinquish his group chief financial officer position, although he will remain as joint company secretary of the company.

Chong Chee Wei Alan will be appointed as acting chief financial officer of the company. He will be responsible for the group’s overall financial functions and for establishing and maintaining its investor relations.

Chan Kong Meng Lawrence will be seconded to the company’s key associated company. He will be involved in the renewable energy and strategic assets portfolio of the associated company. Accordingly, he will relinquish his chief corporate development officer and group general counsel position.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

These changes will take effect from Aug 1, 2018. The company’s shares ended 0.2 cent or 2.5 per cent lower at S$0.079 on the stock market.

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m

Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m

GB Building_podium floors with prime main road frontage (photo credit CBRE).jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

'Rare strata office portfolio' in Tanjong Pagar's GB Building up for sale

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
SME

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening