Ezion announces changes in senior management

OFFSHORE and marine company Ezion Holdings on Thursday announced changes in senior management “to sharpen focus on business priorities and operational efficiency of the group”.

These include appointing Goon Fook Wye Paul as the company’s chief group business officer to be responsible for the group’s execution of strategic and commercial plans, working with all functional units in ensuring business priorities and commercial obligations are met. He will relinquish his group chief financial officer position, although he will remain as joint company secretary of the company.

Chong Chee Wei Alan will be appointed as acting chief financial officer of the company. He will be responsible for the group’s overall financial functions and for establishing and maintaining its investor relations.

Chan Kong Meng Lawrence will be seconded to the company’s key associated company. He will be involved in the renewable energy and strategic assets portfolio of the associated company. Accordingly, he will relinquish his chief corporate development officer and group general counsel position.

These changes will take effect from Aug 1, 2018. The company’s shares ended 0.2 cent or 2.5 per cent lower at S$0.079 on the stock market.