You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ezion Q1 net loss widens sharply to US$211.3m

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 8:28 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

STRUGGLING offshore and marine player Ezion Holdings has posted the “significant net loss” that it warned about earlier this week, as it swung much deeper into the red for the first quarter.

The scheme of arrangement application for its planned restructuring, which has been delayed since April by the coronavirus pandemic and oil price crash, is also still in limbo.

Still, the management maintained that the group’s going-concern assumption is still appropriate, as it cited the support of its lenders and positive operating cash flows that it said are expected to be enough to cover debt obligations for the 12 months ahead.

Losses widened to US$211.3 million for the three months to March 31, from US$12.9 million in the year before, according to unaudited financial statements released on Friday evening.

Revenue fell by 63.3 per cent year on year to US$10.3 million, on the back of both an industry credit crunch and a pandemic-driven slump in vessel utilisation. With cost of sales outpacing the drop in revenue, Ezion was pushed into a gross loss from a gross profit the year before.

SEE ALSO

Singapore Medical Group halves planned final dividend to 0.4 S'pore cent to free up cash

But the bottom line was well and truly sunk by a massive impairment loss of US$212.2 million on plant and equipment, trade and other receivables and loan to joint ventures.

Loss per share was 5.66 US cents, against 0.35 US cent in the year prior, while Ezion’s net liabilities stood at 28.9 US cents a share, compared with 23.27 US cents as at Dec 31, 2019.

No dividend was recommended, unchanged from the previous year, as the board cited the group’s net liabilities position.

Trading in Ezion shares was voluntarily suspended in March 2019, when the chairman and chief executive asked in a letter for shareholders’ prayers.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore Medical Group halves planned final dividend to 0.4 S'pore cent to free up cash

OUE Q1 net profit jumps to S$87.1m

Marco Polo Marine shrinks H1 net loss to S$708,000, says it's in better shape than in last oil crash

Sembcorp Industries to redeem S$200m in 3.7% perpetual securities on June 22

Analysts remain bearish on SIA after worse-than-expected Q4 losses

Banyan Tree seeks to raise S$50.4m in convertible bond issue

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 08:29 PM
Banking & Finance

China's securities watchdog pledges to clean up financial markets

[SHANGHAI] China's securities watchdog promised a series of measures to clean up its financial markets as well as...

May 15, 2020 08:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Medical Group halves planned final dividend to 0.4 S'pore cent to free up cash

CATALIST-LISTED Singapore Medical Group has halved the planned final dividend that the board had proposed in...

May 15, 2020 08:04 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong history exam questions sparks China rebuke

[HONG KONG] A history exam question asking Hong Kong students to assess colonial Japan's occupation of China sparked...

May 15, 2020 07:52 PM
Government & Economy

UK tells EU on Brexit: Blink or there will be no deal

[LONDON] The United Kingdom told the European Union on Friday that it had to give ground or there would be no Brexit...

May 15, 2020 07:51 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE Q1 net profit jumps to S$87.1m

MAINBOARD-LISTED property group OUE’s first-quarter earnings swelled with help from currency gains on the greenback...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.