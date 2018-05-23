You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Falcon Energy flags US$11.36m write-off on terminated rig order

Wed, May 23, 2018 - 8:24 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

FALCON Energy Group (FEG) expects to write off US$11.36 million paid as deposit for a jack-up drilling unit that is one among five rigs identified for sale and resale to Borr Drilling.

FEG said after Wednesday trading close that the builder of the jack-up rig, TS Topaz, has served its affiliate FTS Derricks a termination notice for the rig construction contract.

It added that it has an effective interest of 25 per cent in the rig and expects to write off a deposit of US$11.36 million paid to the builder in the financial year ending June 30, 2018.

TS Topaz is among five jack-up rigs Keppel Offshore & Marine has identified earlier this month for sale and resale to Borr Drilling in a deal valued at US$745 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Most earnings meet forecasts, but ratio for those off-mark worsens

BP_Hyflux_220518_90.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

NSE-SGX rift deepens with India bourse filing injunction in Bombay

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
3 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
4 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
5 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6yv8g0qyeqt5ttso4y2.jpg
May 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation dips in April as consumer price index inches up 0.1%

file6yv8g0qyeqt5ttso4y2.jpg
May 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

colin-cc-23.jpg
May 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia to dismiss thousands of state workers, cut ministers' salaries to lower spending

file6yu2ujwkui86rkahm91.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Touché, OCBC to launch 'highly secure' fingerprint-based credit card payments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening