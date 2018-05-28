You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Far East Hospitality, Far East Organisation unit to buy Japan hotel project

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 8:51 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

FAR East Hospitality Holdings and a Far East Organisation unit, Boo Han Holdings, have teamed up to buy a 2,542 sq m plot of land and a yet-unconstructed hotel in Tokyo, Far East Orchard, which owns 70 per cent of Far East Hospitality, announced on Monday.

The seller, Shimizu Corporation, will build the hotel and then deliver the trust beneficiary interest worth to an indirectly-held joint venture entity, in the form of a Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha, upon completion of the sale.

The purchase price is 8.198 billion yen (S$100.5 million), shared equally between the two partners, and the forward purchase deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

The project is located in the Ariake district which is located a short car ride away from central Tokyo, Tokyo Disneyland Resort and Haneda Airport, and close by Tokyo Big Sight, the largest convention centre in Japan as well as the Ariake Arena, one of the venues hosting the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, said Far East Orchard in its announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The purchase of the hotel project presents a prime investment opportunity and will provide the group with brand exposure in this major international gateway city," it added.

Neither the binding term sheet executed nor the conditional purchase and sales agreement are expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net earnings per share and consolidated net tangible asset per share of Far East Orchard for the year ended Dec 31.

Far East Orchard's shares closed one Singapore cent higher at S$1.45 on Monday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BT_20180528_NBGOLD26WIFI_3451281.jpg
May 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Gold bulls puzzled why metal hasn't performed amid tensions

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

Most Read

1 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
2 Hyflux woes not a sign that loans to power companies are riskier: Moody's
3 Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses
4 DBS to build and implement Carousell's mobile wallet CarouPay
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, AEM, Mencast
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6z2ylderkck1962rpbxd.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia drops high-speed rail project

bp_rail_160418_141.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condos.JPG
May 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo, private apartment prices slip 0.3% in April from March: NUS index

May 28, 2018
Stocks

New MAS rules on short-selling, short-position reports to kick in on Oct 1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening