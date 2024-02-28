Far East Orchard H2 net profit up four times on gains from student accommodation investments

Zhao Yifan

Published Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 7:30 pm
The Elements (above), a purpose-built student accommodation facility in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. Far East Orchard's portfolio in this sector is the key driving force behind its revenue and net profit growth in FY2023.
PHOTO: FAR EAST ORCHARD

Property

REAL estate group Far East Orchard posted on Wednesday (Feb 28) a net profit of S$57.7 million for the six months ended Dec 31, 2023, more than four times the S$13.9 million reported in the corresponding year-ago period.

Revenue for the half year improved 20 per cent to S$92.8 million from S$77.3 million in H2 2022.

The group attributed the jump in net profit to a fair-value gain on investment properties of S$58.3 million over the financial year, up from the S$2.6 million in FY2022.

The group said in a bourse filing: “The fair-value gains were mainly from the group’s purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) portfolio in the UK, driven by a strong demand for beds from domestic and international students and a supply shortage across key UK university cities.”

Earnings per share stood at 11.84 Singapore cents for H2 2023, up from the 2.92 Singapore cents in H2 2022.

For the financial year, revenue rose 30.3 per cent year on year to S$183.6 million from S$141 million, boosted by the strong performance from the group’s hospitality segment.

SEE ALSO

The group noted that revenue from the hospitality business increased 40.5 per cent to S$126.9 million in FY2023, with the continued strong recovery in global corporate and leisure travel following the pandemic.

Nevertheless, the group is facing challenges from the higher finance expenses due to elevated interest rates, persistent inflation and higher staff costs.

Total expenses for FY2023 increased 22.1 per cent to S$84.7 million from S$69.2 million the year before.

Far East Orchard’s chief executive Alan Tang said: “Our twin engines of the hospitality and PBSA businesses are now running at full steam, and we are optimistic as international travel recovers and student demand for higher education in the UK remains robust. However, we remain cognisant of numerous macroeconomic headwinds.”

The board of directors will recommend a first and final dividend of S$0.04 per share at the group’s upcoming annual general meeting. Subject to shareholders’ approval, the payout date will be announced later.

Shares of Far East Orchard closed flat at S$1.03 on Wednesday, before the announcement.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

far east orchard

Financial results

UK property

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia H2 profit rises 185% on powertrain solutions, building materials growth

ASML reaches ‘first light’ milestone on first High NA EUV tool

BYD amps up brutal China EV price war with bigger discounts on new car versions

Bitcoin eyes US$60,000, biggest monthly rally since late 2020

CapitaLand Investment FY2023 profit falls to S$181 million on revaluation losses; aims to double funds under management to S$200 billion

UOB Kay Hian H2 profit up 92.2% as interest income jumps 28.7%

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article