Far East's Oasia Hotel Downtown wins best tall building award

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 9:51 AM
Oasia Hotel Downtown has been named Best Tall Building Worldwide by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

OASIA Hotel Downtown in Singapore's Tanjong Pagar has been named this year's Best Tall Building Worldwide by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), a global authority on tall buildings and future cities that confers the award annually.

The 27-storey skyscraper by developer Far East Organization and designed by award-winning architecture firm Woha features a plant-covered facade of red and green and outdoor communal spaces along its height, which CTBUH felt "connects to the green of the cityscape" and "provides respite and relief to its occupants, neighbours, and city".

“This project won not only because it incorporates 60 storeys of green walls along the exterior but because of its significant commitment to communal space," said CTBUH executive director and awards juror Antony Wood. "The tower has given over 40 per cent of its volume to open air communal terraces in the sky.”

It clinched the award at the 2018 Tall + Urban Innovation Conference from May 30-31 at Aqua Tower in Chicago. 

Oasia Hotel Downtown, which was also named the Best Tall Building Asia and Australasia, beat out other regional winners, namely the American Copper Building (Best Tall Building Americas), The Silo (Best Tall Building Europe) and Zeitz MOCAA (Best Tall Building Middle East & Africa.)

It now joins the ranks of past Best Tall Building Worldwide winners such as the Shanghai Tower in Shanghai, Bosco Verticale in Milan and One Central Park in Sydney.

Oasia Hotel Downtown was added to Far East H-Trust's portfolio in April this year.

