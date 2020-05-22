You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

First Resources Q1 net profit soars 80.9% to US$22.2m

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 9:04 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

INDONESIAN palm oil producer First Resources saw an 80.9 per cent surge in net profit to US$22.2 million for its first quarter ended March 31, from US$12.3 million a year ago. 

This was boosted by higher average selling prices during the quarter as compared to last year, the mainboard-listed firm said on Friday. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) also came in stronger at US$53.7 million in Q1, up 38.4 per cent from US$38.8 million a year earlier. 

Meanwhile, sales dipped by 6.2 per cent to US$140.4 million from US$149.6 million last year, due to a decline in sales volumes. 

Overall sales were impacted by lower purchases of crude palm oil (CPO) from third parties, as well as a net inventory build-up of 8,000 tonnes in Q1, as compared to a drawdown of 17,000 tonnes in the year-ago period, First Resources said. 

SEE ALSO

Hewlett Packard Enterprise lays out US$1b savings plan, pay cuts

As at March 31, 2020, equity attributable to owners of the company fell 19.6 per cent to US$839.2 million, mainly due to the foreign currency translation losses arising from the depreciation of the Indonesian Rupiah against the US dollar during the quarter.

That said, the group noted that its financial position remains "healthy", with net gearing ratio at 0.31 times and cash and bankbalances of US$103.9 million as at March 31.

According to First Resources, Covid-19 has affected demand in major markets like China and India, impacting CPO prices which havesince fallen over 30 per cent from their peak in January this year, and prices are expected to remain weak in the short to medium term.

In the longer term, while Indonesia's B30 biodiesel mandate has been one of the key demand drivers for palm oil, faltering oil prices and lower fuel consumption may present challenges to the programme, the company said. 

Nonetheless, as palm oil is a staple used in dining establishments and food processing industries, a recovery in palm oil demand may be expected as lockdown measures ease globally, it added. 

First Resources shares closed at S$1.30 on Thursday, up S$0.02 or 1.6 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

LMIRT extends Indonesia retail closures to June 4, reopens Kendari mall

CapitaLand to launch e-commerce, online food ordering platform

Rolls-Royce 'working out' how job cuts will hit its 1,300 Singapore staff

Eagle H Trust needs an independent manager

HC Surgical says investor Vanda 1 gave no reason for early redemption of bonds

Thomson Medical directors take 20% fee cut, managers forgo bonus

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 09:01 AM
Technology

IBM is latest tech giant to cut jobs in midst of pandemic

[NEW YORK] International Business Machines (IBM) cut an unspecified number of jobs across the US, eliminating...

May 22, 2020 08:47 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong traders brace for renewed turmoil on security law risk

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's financial markets look set for turbulent trading after Beijing announced its intention to...

May 22, 2020 08:44 AM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT extends Indonesia retail closures to June 4, reopens Kendari mall

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) will be extending the temporary closure of affected malls and retail...

May 22, 2020 08:38 AM
Consumer

The Atlantic lays off 68, citing 'a bracing decline in advertising'

[NEW YORK] The Atlantic appeared to have the right ingredients for a successful 21st-century publication: strong...

May 22, 2020 08:29 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to launch e-commerce, online food ordering platform

CAPITALAND on Friday said it will be launching an e-commerce platform eCapitaMall, as well as an online food...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.