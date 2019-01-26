First Sponsor acquires Milan hotel property for 9.3m euros

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
REAL estate developer First Sponsor Group has acquired a hotel property in Milan, Italy for about 9.3 million euros (S$14.4 million) in cash from BNP Paribas real estate investment fund Fondo Kona, according to market filings on Friday.
The six-storey building with a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg