You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

First Sponsor unit sells part of Chengdu mixed-used project for S$97.5m

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 8:43 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

MAINBOARD-listed First Sponsor Group's unit Chengdu Gaeronic Real Estate Co is selling parts of a mixed-used residential and commercial project, Chengdu Cityspring, for 465.0 million yuan (about S$97.5 million).

The buyer is Chengdu-based hotel, real estate and finance company Minyoun Industrial Group Corporation.

Chengdu Cityspring comprises six residential buildings, four commercial buildings and 1,272 basement car park lots.

The sale involves one of the commercial buildings, a retail space and 318 basement car park lots.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The property is owned by Chengdu Gaeronic Real Estate Co under a leasehold which expires in March 2049.

M Hotel Chengdu, a 196-room four-star hotel, occupies parts of commercial buildings. Other than M Hotel Chengdu and the car park lots, the rest of the property is commercial space in a bare shell condition.

In an exchange filing on Monday, First Sponsor Group said the sale is a good opportunity to dispose of an underperforming asset at a profit.

The sale will also further strengthen its balance sheet, added the property group, whose key shareholders are City Developments Limited and Tai Tak Estates Sdn Bhd.

The sale price represents an excess of 102.9 million yuan over the net book value of the property as at March 31, 2018. The company intends to use the net proceeds of about 396.7 million yuan to fund its existing operations in China.

The group will continue to own the 458-room Crowne Plaza Chengdu Wenjiang Hotel and the 150-room Holiday Inn Express Chengdu Wenjiang Hotspring Hotel, "whose performances have been encouraging".

Editor's Choice

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo puts 53 directors, execs on watchlist

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
4 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
5 St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SATS Q4 profit slips 1.8%; slowdown in food solutions offset by pickup in gateway services

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit opens 22-for-100 preferential offering until June 11

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening