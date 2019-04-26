First Sponsor's Q1 profit up 39% to S$23.8m

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED First Sponsor Group's first quarter net profit rose 39 per cent to S$23.8 million, thanks to a "strong showing" of its property financing business segment, the China-based property developer said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
