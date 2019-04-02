You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 3:22 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

BOURSE operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) has said that the top five performing Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) have achieved an average return of 20 per cent in the first quarter of 2019.

The strong showing by S-Reits comes on the back of growing investor interest due to the uncertain outlook of US-China trade talks, and the hunt for higher yields amid volatile global equity markets.

Moreover, the recent US Federal Reserve's dovish stance on interest rates amid slowing global growth has buoyed sentiment in the the real estate sector, SGX added.

The top five Reits by return in the first quarter are: Sasseur Reit (25.0 per cent), CapitaLand Retail China Trust (19.4 per cent), Keppel-KBS US Reit (18.2 per cent), Mapletree Logistics Trust (17.6 per cent) and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (17.6 per cent).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Together, they averaged a total return of 19.6 per cent in the quarter, while their one-year total returns average 11 per cent.

Meanwhile, the top 20 Reits by performance in the quarter - with a total market capitalisation of over S$60 billion - have averaged a return of 15.7 per cent. This, SGX said, brings the total return for one-year, three-year and five-year periods to 10.6 per cent, 37.9 per cent and 51.7 per cent, respectively.

The 20 trusts also have an average price-to-book ratio of 1.0 and a dividend yield of 6.1 per cent.

Industrial and office Reits account for the majority of the best performers, with the remainder being hospitality and retail Reits, SGX said.

According to SGX data, S-Reits saw net institutional inflows of S$82.7 million in January, S$42.7 million in February and S$114.2 million in March, which brings the sector’s inflows to S$239.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. S-Reits was also the top net buy sector in January.

There are 34 Reits, five stapled trusts and three property trusts listed on SGX. The sector has a combined market capitalisation of nearly S$100 billion, with retail, industrial and office Reits making up the largest segments.

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_rafflesplace_020419_38.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after falling for three quarters: SCCB

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

EMA: Hyflux’s present financial situation a result of its commercial decisions

Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore organisations see rise in cyberattack volume, complexity: Carbon Black poll

lwx_jb_020419_41.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Johor businesses suffering from drop in Singapore visitors: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening