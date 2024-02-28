Food Empire H2 net profit falls 9.6%, but full-year revenue at new high of US$425.7 million

Wong Pei Ting

Published Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 12:22 am
Sudeep Nair, chief executive officer of Food Empire. The H2 results translate to an earnings per share of 5.67 US cents, against earnings per share of 6.19 US cents in the year-ago period.
PHOTO: FOOD EMPIRE

Food Empire

FOOD and beverage manufacturer Food Empire Holdings posted a 9.6 per cent decline in net profit to US$29.8 million for its second financial half ended Dec 31, 2023, from US$33 million in the corresponding period the year before.

This was despite an 2.9 per cent increase in revenue to US$227.5 million over the same period, from US$221 million the year before.

The results translate to an earnings per share of 5.67 US cents, against earnings per share of 6.19 US cents in the year-ago period.

In its bourse filing on Tuesday (Feb 27), the group said the higher revenue was mainly contributed by its Kazakhstan and Commonwealth of Independent States markets, as well as its South-east Asia and South Asia segments. 

But the gains there were partly offset by the group’s Russia segment, from the depreciation of the Russian rouble against the US dollar, the mainboard-listed company noted.

In a statement with the release of its latest financials, Food Empire said that its full-year revenue hit a record US$425.7 million. It said this showed strong consumer demand from the group’s core markets.

SEE ALSO

The group said demand for its products is expected to remain strong across multiple geographies. However, the prices of some ingredients – for example, Robusta coffee, used in its branded coffee-mix business – are at a historical high.

Full-year net profit was down 6 per cent, at US$56.5 million.

Earnings per share for the year thus came in at 10.75 US cents, a drop from earnings per share of 11.28 US cents in the year-ago period.

Nevertheless, the board proposed a first and final dividend of 5 Singapore cents per ordinary share, and a special dividend of 5 Singapore cents per ordinary share. 

Once approved at the company’s Apr 19 annual general meeting, the first and final dividend and special dividend will be paid out on May 17, the group said.

Shares of Food Empire closed up 0.7 per cent at S$1.45 on Tuesday, before the release of the results.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Financial results

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding H2 net profit rises 64.7% on rise in shipbuilding revenue

Best World Q4 net profit drops 15.2% to S$40.4 million on China’s sales decline, rising distribution costs

Booking.com owner sells debt for stock buyback as travel cools

Hotel Properties swings back to black with S$578.2 million H2 net profit

Yanlord records H2 loss of 2 billion yuan; FY23 ‘exceptionally unusual’ with China’s real estate credit crisis, CEO says

JPMorgan CFO expects trading revenue to decline in first quarter

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article