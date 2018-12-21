You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Foreland Fabrictech Q3 loss widens to 988,000 yuan

Fri, Dec 21, 2018 - 8:06 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

NET loss for Foreland Fabrictech widened to 988,000 yuan (S$196,500) for the third fiscal quarter ended Sept 30 from a net loss of 621,000 yuan a year ago, it reported in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Thursday night.

Third quarter revenue for the Chinese textile maker was nil, unchanged from the previous third quarter. Loss per share increased to 0.0018 yuan, from loss per share of 0.0011 yuan for Q3 2017.

For the nine months ended Sept 30, net loss was 2.4 million yuan, compared with a net loss of 86.5 million yuan in the previous year. The group had no revenue in the period, the same as for the first nine months of 2017.

Loss per share was 0.0045 yuan, compared with loss per share of 0.1546 yuan for the corresponding period of the previous year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company is insolvent, and is exploring various options through discussions with major shareholders and potential investors, Foreland Fabrictech said. The group intends to shift its focus to alternative industries, and will update shareholders in due course on any material developments in this regard.

Foreland Fabrictech also posted its first quarter and half year results on Thursday night.

Shares of Foreland Fabrictech remain suspended on the SGX.

Companies & Markets

China feels pressure as the clock ticks in trade talks

Noble completes debt restructuring, transfers assets to new entity

Pacific Radiance wins some, loses others in restructuring efforts

Corporate digest

SGX IPO value for 2018 plunges to second lowest since 2008: PwC

Perennial-led JV wins tender for Yunnan development with 341.5m yuan bid

Editor's Choice

file72ml3r5mmzd1ge9177ux.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_RCOUTLOOK20_3649327.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Ringing in the new year - and new fears

Most Read

1 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
2 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
3 Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market
4 Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income
5 Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file72ml3r5mmzd1ge9177ux.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_BANK21_3649404.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Asia's central banks have almost no reasons to hike rates in 2019

BT_20181221_STNTUC_3649408.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Consumer

NTUC Enterprise gets competition panel's nod to buy Kopitiam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening