You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Forise International announces expansion into blockchain consulting, director's resignation

Mon, Jul 22, 2019 - 7:09 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

INVESTMENT holding company Forise International Limited on Monday announced that it is expanding its consulting business into the blockchain industry.

This comes in the form of a consultancy service contract for blockchain virtual currency, secured by its wholly owned subsidiary Tianjin Forise Corporation Management Consultancy Limited (Tianjin WFOE) in June.

Under the contract, Tianjin WFOE will provide a Beijing consultancy firm with advice and consultancy services on blockchain virtual currencies and related business, as well as analysis of the future outlook for the virtual currency/commodities market.

In a separate announcement, Forise International said its lead independent director Christopher Chong will be resigning from the board due to health and personal reasons. He will relinquish his position as chairman of the audit committee and member of the nominating and remuneration committee, but will act as a consultant to the company until the new audit committee chairman is appointed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, as the company is due to release its Q2 results shortly, it has requested that Mr Chong remain on the board until the results are released, as a show of confidence in the company.

Thus, Mr Chong's effective resignation date will be either Aug 15 or the date that Forise International releases its Q2 results, whichever is later.

Forise International shares last traded at 0.3 Singapore cent on Friday, down 0.1 Singapore cent.

Companies & Markets

Allied Tech expects Q1 net loss on declining profit margins

Emas Offshore applies for judicial management after failed rescue deals

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,358.75, down 0.57% on day

Delong requests trading halt pending announcement

S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC

Broadway Industrial shares surge 64% on heavy volume, prompting SGX query

Editor's Choice

BT_20190722_JAVIEWS22TURN_3841072.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

BP_DBS_220719_1.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sustainability-linked loans: Next instrument in green financing?

BT_20190722_YOTOPLINE_3841084.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rebranded GYP eyes property for growth

Most Read

1 Young and not so upwardly mobile
2 HK-listed AAC Technologies co-founder buys Leedon Park home
3 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price
4 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend
5 Singapore remains on radar of China tourists
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Singapore real estate _220719_59.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC

EuYanSang Building.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EuYanSang Building.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Real Estate

Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price

Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emas Offshore applies for judicial management after failed rescue deals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly