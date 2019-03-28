Fortress Minerals' IPO debuts marginally higher

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CATALIST-listed Fortress Minerals closed at S$0.215 on the first day of its trading debut on Wednesday, up from its initial public offering (IPO) price of S$0.20.
The Malaysia-based miner's IPO opened that morning at S$0.22.
It had placed 75 million new shares
