You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fragrance Group acquires Min Yuan Apartments; plans to build hotel development

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 8:52 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

FRAGRANCE Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary Fragrance Victory has acquired Min Yuan Apartments at 62 Waterloo Street for S$141 million.

The property, with a tenure of 999 years, has a land area of 1,359.1 square meters at a plot ratio of 4.2. Upon redevelopment, it may yield a potential gross floor area of 5,708.22 square meters, subject to payment of development charge of approximately S$19.55 million at the prevailing rate.

Fragrance Victory already owns the adjacent land plot located at 64 Waterloo Street. Subject to obtaining the necessary approvals, the group intends to redevelop the two properties together for a combined comprehensive hotel development, which will have a total land area of 2,694 square meters and a gross floor area of 11,315 square meters.

The costs of the above acquisition and development will be funded through internal funds and borrowings. This transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings and net tangible assets of the company in FY2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Synagie inks exclusive deal with Hong Kong food company founded by celebrity Nicholas Tse for undisclosed sum

Court dismisses claim by ex-employees of Asiaphos' subsidiary

ST Engineering’s aerospace arm injects US$19.5m into aircraft leasing business

Yangzijiang inks new order contracts for 5 vessels

Hot stock: Hongkong Land jumps 8% on news Carrie Lam is formally withdrawing extradition bill

Hot Stock: Yangzijiang up 4.42% on heavy volume

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_gdp_040947.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

doc76yhblx67za1ee3dsm46_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Sichuan deepen cooperation in sectors including medtech

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger becomes effective; creates enlarged S$6.9b Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly