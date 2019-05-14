Fragrance in the red with S$3.7m Q1 loss

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
FRAGRANCE Group has been hit by a sharp drop in revenue for the first quarter following the recent completion of a major Singapore project, with the property company flagging the possibility of posting "negative results" in the quarters ahead.
For the three months ended
