You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Property unit sets up A$2b multicurrency debt issuance programme

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 8:39 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

A SUBSIDIARY of Frasers Property has established a A$2 billion (S$1.87 billion) multicurrency debt issuance programme, the property developer said on Friday morning.

Under the programme, the issuer - Frasers Property AHL - may offer notes and perpetual securities in Australian dollars or any other currency that is agreed on between dealers of the programme and the issuer. 

Net proceeds from any issuance under the programme will be used to refinance existing borrowings, finance potential acquisitions as well as investment opportunities by the Frasers Property group. Net proceeds will also be used for working capital requirements and the group’s general corporate purposes, or as specified in each pricing supplement.

OCBC Bank and the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group have been appointed as the programme's joint arrangers and dealers.

Frasers Property AHL is wholly-owned by Frasers AHL, which is in turn wholly-owned by Frasers Property Australia - a subsidiary of Frasers Property. 

SEE ALSO

Frasers Property to redeem S$700m 5% perpetual securities on March 9

Frasers Property shares ended at S$1.67 on Thursday, up two Singapore cents or 1.2 per cent before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Retail China Trust's Q4 DPU slips 3.3% to 2.34 S cents

Deeper but shorter hit to global growth than Sars: StanChart

Sembcorp Industries flags losses for energy division and S$245m impairments for Q4

SGX RegCo lists 109 firms that must continue quarterly reporting

Listing of student accommodation assets a 'possibility': SPH

DBS completes first trade financing deal on nation's Networked Trade Platform

BREAKING

Feb 7, 2020 08:51 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Retail China Trust's Q4 DPU slips 3.3% to 2.34 S cents

CAPITALAND Retail China Trust (CRCT) on Friday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.34 Singapore cents for the...

Feb 7, 2020 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

UK poverty increases despite low unemployment: report

[LONDON] Poverty in Britain has risen among workers despite the country's lowest unemployment in 45 years, an...

Feb 7, 2020 08:24 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open slightly higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, propped up by a weak yen and gains on Wall Street amid ebbing...

Feb 7, 2020 08:14 AM
Consumer

T-Mobile beats quarterly estimates as Sprint merger decision looms

[BENGALURU] T-Mobile US Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, as the wireless...

Feb 7, 2020 08:11 AM
Consumer

UK shops report biggest sales jump in 6 years: BDO

[LONDON] British retailers had their biggest increase in sales in six years in January as Prime Minister Boris...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly