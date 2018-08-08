You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Property's Q3 profit ups a notch, anchored by recurring income

Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 9:17 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

FRASERS Property Limited on Wednesday posted an attributable profit of S$198.1 million for the third quarter, up 8.6 per cent from a year ago.

Revenue fell 2.7 per cent to S$1.36 billion, boosted by maiden contributions from the industrial and logistics parks in continental Europe and the business parks in the UK.

Earnings per share was 6.53 Singapore cents after fair value change and exceptional items, up from 6.26 cents a year ago.

No dividend was declared for the period.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO of Frasers Property, said: "Our strategy of strengthening our recurring income base continues to feature prominently in our results. During the reporting period, maiden contributions from the group's industrial and logistics parks in Continental Europe and business parks in the United Kingdom helped to anchor operating results and provided stability against the inherent lumpiness of development income."

Looking ahead, the group will "maintain its efforts to build on its development activities in a measured manner" in its two biggest markets Singapore and Australia. In key markets in Europe and the rest of Asia, the group will continue to explore prospects to "deepen its presence by leveraging its core expertise".

Companies & Markets

Oxley to sell Tokyo property for 855.2m yen

Aspial swings back into the black in Q2

Keppel and Baku Shipyard to terminate agreements

Courts Asia warns of net loss in Q1

Fragrance Group's net profit up 20.5% in Q2

SBS Transit Q2 profit up 52.9%

Editor's Choice

file6zc5dpj2acx5kd0dcz3.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

BT_20180808_JLGRAB_3525559.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration

BP_Youtrip_070818_63_0.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, Mastercard, You Tech launch e-wallet

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

pm.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

PM says strong economy and sound finances needed to sustain building of S'pore in next 50 years

nz-condo03-080818.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-08-06T044712Z_503813928_RC15C666AE50_RTRMADP_3_SINGTEL-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel

nz-condo03-080818.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents unchanged in July; HDB rents rise 1%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening