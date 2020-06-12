Fresh liquidity strengthens SIA's financial standing in crisis

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
HAVING successfully landed some S$10 billion in funding, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is on better financial footing as it awaits a recovery in air travel.
However, stiff headwinds persist for Singapore's flag carrier, given the lack of a domestic market to fall back on while...
