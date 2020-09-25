You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Geo Energy's bid to buy company runs into lawsuits from vendors' shareholders

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 8:58 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED coal miner Geo Energy Resources's bid to buy a company in Indonesia has been embroiled in lawsuits involving claims of 500 billion rupiah (S$46.8 million).

The tussle relates to a September 2019 deal for wholly owned Geo Ventures Global to buy a company from Indonesian companies Titan Infra Energy and Jaya Utama Indonesia.

But the vendors and some of their related parties have been sued by their shareholders in Jakarta, said Geo Energy in an update on Friday.

The claimants argue that certain agreements related to the planned deal "have prejudiced their interests and are null and void".

Geo Energy is now taking legal advice on a possible counterclaim, and settlement talks are under way, the board added in its bourse filing.

SEE ALSO

LVMH and Tiffany dismiss judge's suggestion of talks for now

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The latest disclosure from the Geo Energy board came a day after a hearing for one of the lawsuits, which was attended by Geo Energy's legal counsel.

Geo Energy said that, while neither it nor its subsidiary has been summoned, it will continue to attend the hearings. The next hearing takes place on Oct 15. It added that the board believes the proceedings will not have a material impact on the group.

The company's shares shed 0.2 Singapore cent, or 1.92 per cent, to S$0.102, before the news.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Memiontec Holdings bags three contracts worth S$17.8m

iFast Corp to launch private fund manager business in China by early 2021

China Environment lapses referred to the authorities; SGX RegCo reprimands company, former executives

Pine Capital's Catalist sponsor to drop the firm over compliance concerns

IEV Holdings announces new oil and gas project in Malaysia for 49%-owned unit

Pacific Radiance assessing recoverability of amounts due from joint ventures: Board

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 08:48 PM
Technology

Social media deal earns advertisers' 'likes', but not yet all their dollars

[LONDON] Advertisers who boycotted social media are not all rushing back, despite an agreement by Facebook, YouTube...

Sep 25, 2020 08:35 PM
Life & Culture

Olympics-Tokyo organisers outline steps for 'simplified' Games

[TOKYO] Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday proposed cutting back the number of staff at next year's Summer...

Sep 25, 2020 08:24 PM
Technology

Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in US$2b tax case: sources

[NEW DELHI] Vodafone Group has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government in a US$2 billion...

Sep 25, 2020 07:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Memiontec Holdings bags three contracts worth S$17.8m

CATALIST-LISTED water-treatment company Memiontec Holdings has bagged three new contracts worth about S$17.8 million...

Sep 25, 2020 07:34 PM
Companies & Markets

iFast Corp to launch private fund manager business in China by early 2021

MAINBOARD-LISTED financial-services firm iFast Corp expects to launch a private fund manager business in China by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong: Stocks finish week with another loss

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

Lim Oon Kuin faces second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.