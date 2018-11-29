You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ghosn's deferred pay 'ballooned after shift in rules'

Over the past eight years, he sought to downplay his compensation in front of shareholders: sources
Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181129_JHGHOSN29_3630029.jpg
On Wednesday, Mr Ghosn through his lawyer denied a separate accusation reported by Japanese media that he passed on personal trading losses to the carmaker.
PHOTO: AFP

Tokyo

CARLOS Ghosn's deferred income ballooned over the past eight years as he sought to downplay his compensation in front of shareholders, a practice that was a focus of the investigation that led to the car titan's arrest, according to people familiar with the probe.

Japan started requiring executive pay be made public in 2009 amid investor backlash against high salaries. Since then, Nissan Motor Co committed to pay Mr Ghosn more than 8 billion yen (S$96.8 million) in income deferred until his retirement, said the people, asking not to be named as the information isn't public.

Last year, the total compensation swelled to a record 2.5 billion yen, with Mr Ghosn - who was dismissed as Nissan's chairman following his arrest - accumulating the deferred funds for collection after retirement, one person said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Compensation is at the heart of the allegations against Mr Ghosn, whose shock arrest on Nov 19 in Tokyo has rocked the powerful auto alliance he created between Nissan, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

The French-Brazilian executive is being detained in a Japanese jail for understating his income and misusing Nissan assets, according to the carmaker, which undertook an investigation into the alleged misdeeds after they were flagged by a whistle-blower. Prosecutors say the crimes could carry a jail term of up to 10 years.

A representative for Mr Ghosn and a Nissan spokesman both declined to comment on the deferred income. Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Ghosn through his lawyer denied a separate accusation reported by Japanese media that he passed on personal trading losses to the carmaker, his first comments since the arrest.

The deferred compensation has emerged as a key point of contention, with Mr Ghosn telling colleagues that he acted appropriately by not including it in regulatory filings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Mr Ghosn, who has also been ejected as Mitsubishi's chairman amid the scandal, told Tokyo prosecutors that written agreements with Nissan to defer part of his pay aren't valid because he didn't sign them, Kyodo reported on Wednesday.

Mr Ghosn's compensation - as reported by Nissan in regulatory filings - dropped by about half after the new rules came into place requiring all executive and director pay above 100 million yen a year to be disclosed, according to the people familiar with the probe.

He was paid 891 million yen for the year ended in March 2009, the first year that the Japanese carmaker was obliged to report his salary.

Nissan filings show Mr Ghosn's annual compensation in recent years was reported at roughly 900 million yen to 1 billion yen, before it fell sharply last year after he rescinded his role as the company's chief executive officer.

Prosecutors are investigating whether the annual amount of deferred pay was fixed each time the documents were created, because Japanese law requires remuneration to be reported in the year it's fixed even if actual payment doesn't take place that year, Kyodo said.

Only a small group of people, including Greg Kelly - the former Nissan representative director who is also under arrest in Japan - was aware of the deferral arrangement, the people Bloomberg News spoke to said. Nissan's internal investigation suggests that even its auditors weren't aware of the practice, one person said.

The total compensation of Nissan's board has been capped at 3 billion yen since 2008, when shareholders decided to introduce that limit. That means other board members' pay hasn't reached anywhere near the levels of Mr Ghosn's remuneration. Hiroto Saikawa, Mr Ghosn's successor as CEO and a board member, earned about 500 million yen last year.

Nissan's corporate governance report says the chairman determines the compensation of each director, without the input of an independent advisory committee.

That determination, the company said, is based on comparisons with other companies as well as consultation with the two representative directors, recently Mr Kelly and Mr Saikawa. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

EY's audits on Noble unit under review

Hospitality counters OUEHT, CDLHT to ride recovery wave in 2019

Exotix Capital initiates coverage on Wilmar with 'sell' call

Ascendas Hospitality Trust to buy Ibis Ambassador Seoul for 77.5 billion won

GRP unit no longer assured of winning project in China

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
2 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

Must Read

Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

EY's audits on Noble unit under review

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening