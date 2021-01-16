You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

GL shares soar to 10-month high after proposed privatisation of firm

Hotel operator hits intra-day high of S$0.71 and closes at S$0.70, matching Guoco Group's offer price
Sat, Jan 16, 2021 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT
Shares surge

Singapore

SHARES of mainboard-listed GL Limited hit a 10-month high on Friday, following news of a proposed privatisation. This came after the hotel operator lifted its trading halt during the midday break.

The UK hotel operator's counter hit an intra-day high of S$0.71 as at 1.10pm on Friday, Singapore time, up 26.8 per cent or S$0.15.

The last time the counter closed near this level was on March 11, 2020.

GL shares closed 25 per cent or S$0.14 higher at S$0.70 on Friday - matching Guoco Group's offer price. About 7.2 million shares changed hands.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The proposed privatisation will provide greater management flexibility to help GL "navigate challenging and unprecedented operating environment" driven by Covid-19, Brexit and low oil and gas prices, it said in a bourse filing on Friday.

GL said its core business of owning and operating hotels in the United Kingdom has been severely impacted by pandemic-driven restrictions, resulting in most of the company's hotels being closed during the six-month financial period ended Dec 31, 2020.

On Wednesday, the company posted a net loss of US$19.8 million for the six months to Dec 31, 2020, against a profit of US$26.9 million in the year-ago period.

The proposed offer price of S$0.70 per share represents a 25 per cent premium over GL's last trading price of S$0.56 on Thursday, the last trading day before the announcement.

It also represents a premium of 28.2 per cent, 33.3 per cent, 28 per cent and 9.5 per cent over the one-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month volume-weighted average prices up to and including the last trading day.

The implied price-to-net asset value multiple of 0.73 times represents a 19.7 per cent premium to the one-year historical average of 0.61 times, mainboard-listed GL added.

Lim & Tan Securities is maintaining its "hold" call on the stock.

While prospects are tough, the research team believes GL's financial position and banking facilities will be enough to tide them over this difficult period, said a research note.

"Its current depressed share price and valuations have also partially factored in the dire hospitality situation in the UK with renewed Covid-19 infections and lock-downs," Lim & Tan Securities noted.

The offeror for the proposed privatisation is GuocoLeisure Holdings, a wholly-owned special purpose vehicle of Hong Kong-listed Guoco Group.

Guoco Group, through wholly-owned subsidiary GuocoLeisure Assets, has a 70.84 per cent interest in GL's shares.

GuocoLeisure Assets has irrevocably undertaken to accept the offer and waive its right to receive the cash consideration payable for its stake.

The proposed offer is thus the only one capable of turning unconditional or succeeding, GL said. It is conditional upon GuocoLeisure Holdings receiving acceptances of no less than 90 per cent of the shares.

GL noted that the proposed offer is an opportunity for shareholders who may otherwise find it difficult to exit their investment in GL due to low trading liquidity.

DBS is the sole financial adviser to GuocoLeisure Holdings.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Chinese investors can soothe Xiaomi's US pains

First Reit FY2020 DPU falls 51.7% to 4.15 Singapore cents

OCBC turns positive on aviation but maintains 'sell' on SIA

iFast cites contract bids, news and industry reports in response to SGX queries on share price surge

Singapore's GIC invests in software consultancy ThoughtWorks

Lian Beng Group to buy BreadTalk IHQ building in S$118m sale-and-leaseback deal

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 11:19 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Dow drop as big banks fall after results

[BENGALURU] Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday as incoming President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion stimulus...

Jan 15, 2021 11:02 PM
Garage

Eli Lilly invests US$30m in health-equity focused venture fund

[NEW YORK] Eli Lilly & Co is investing US$30 million in a new venture capital (VC) firm that will fund minority-...

Jan 15, 2021 10:43 PM
Technology

Amazon will let companies build voice assistants on Alexa

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com is offering other companies the ability to use the building blocks of the Alexa digital...

Jan 15, 2021 10:32 PM
Government & Economy

European nations say Covid vaccines fall short as Pfizer slows supplies

[BRUSSELS] Many European nations say they are receiving lower-than-expected supplies of Covid-19 vaccines as US...

Jan 15, 2021 10:22 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare issues H2 2020 profit warning

CATALIST-LISTED OUE Lippo Healthcare expects to post a "significant loss" in its half-year and full-year results,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

Broker's take: OCBC turns positive on aviation, maintains 'sell' on SIA

Lian Beng-led consortium buys BreadTalk building in S$118 million sale and leaseback

European nations say Covid vaccines fall short as Pfizer slows supplies

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for